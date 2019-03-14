BELOIT

Courageous Conversations honors International Women’s Month with a program from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 25, at Merrill Community Center, 1428 Wisconsin Ave.

The program’s theme is “Nevertheless, She Persisted” and includes a panel discussion with local women who demonstrated persistence and broke down barriers in their communities.

The Diversity Action Team of Rock County, YWCA Rock County and Community Action are co-sponsoring the discussion.

For more information, contact Vicki Brown at 608-752-5445 or vbrown@ywcarockco.com.