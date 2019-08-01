JANESVILLE

NAMI Rock County will offer a fall Family-to-Family Education Program starting Monday, Sept. 23, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, 1000 Mineral Point Ave.

Families with loved ones living with mental illness will learn how to support and understand their loved ones while preserving their own well-being.

Classes run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays for 12 weeks.

Trained instructors familiar with caring for loved ones with mental illness will lead the program. They will touch on schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and other illnesses.

For more information, call 608-743-9828 or email suecruz@charter.net or diane.namirockcty@gmail.com.