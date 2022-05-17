Monthly outdoor market starts Friday in Milton Gazette staff May 17, 2022 May 17, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MILTONThe Milton Community Days outdoor market will start up Friday, May 20, at Schilberg Park, 301 W. High St.This monthly market will offer homemade goods as well as food and beverages. Scheduled times are 4 to 8 p.m. May 20, June 17, July 29, Aug. 26, Sept. 30 and Oct. 28.The market is organized by Geske’s Gardens.For more information, call 608-485-2859, email miltoncommunitydays@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/miltoncommunitydays. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now U.S. DOJ sues Janesville rental property owners for ‘severe’ sexual harassment of tenants Fire reported Thursday night at a business on Janesville's east side One dead in two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 11, sheriff's office says Sheriff's office: Milton man arrested in Janesville for suspected sixth OWI offense after driving 103 mph Death notices for May 13, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for May 9-15, 2022 Public record for May 13, 2022 Court listings for May 2-8, 2022 Public record for May 8, 2022 Public record for May 6, 2022 Court listings for April 25 to May 1, 2022 Public record for May 2, 2022 Court listings for April 18-24, 2022 Public record for April 25, 2022 Court listings for April 11-17, 2022