MILTON

The Milton Community Days outdoor market will start up Friday, May 20, at Schilberg Park, 301 W. High St.

This monthly market will offer homemade goods as well as food and beverages. Scheduled times are 4 to 8 p.m. May 20, June 17, July 29, Aug. 26, Sept. 30 and Oct. 28.

The market is organized by Geske’s Gardens.

For more information, call 608-485-2859, email miltoncommunitydays@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/miltoncommunitydays.

