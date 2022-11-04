Monthly Knights of Columbus euchre tournament starts dealing Nov. 19 GAZETTE STAFF Nov 4, 2022 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE—The Knights of Columbus will host a euchre tournament Saturday, Nov. 19, at St. William’s Parish Hall, 1822 Ravine St.Entry costs $10 per person. Registration opens at 5:15 p.m. Play begins at 6 p.m. and is open to players of all level.Event will include cash prizes, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. Food and drink will also be available for purchase. Proceeds from the tournament will support the Pregnancy Helpline.For more information, call Tim Walleser at 608-728-2419 or Ed Heflin at 608-563-1301. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville driver to make initial court appearance in fatal East Memorial Drive crash Public record for Nov. 4, 2022 Broadband internet -- at last -- coming to parts of rural Rock County Rock County won’t study moving 4-H Fairgrounds Whitewater council member, former legislative aide battle for 31st Assembly seat Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Nov. 4, 2022 Public record for Oct. 25, 2022 Public record for Oct. 31, 2022 Public record for Oct. 21, 2022 Public record for Oct. 20, 2022 Public record for Oct. 7 Public record for Oct. 5, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 19-25, 2022 Public record for Sept. 26, 2022 Public record for Sept. 16, 2022