Monthly euchre tournament planned Jan. 21 GAZETTE STAFF Jan 3, 2023 JANESVILLE—The Knights of Columbus will host a euchre tournament Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. William's Parish Hall, 1822 Ravine St.Entry costs $10 per person and is open to players of all levels. Registration opens at 5:15 p.m. Play begins at 6 p.m.The event will include cash prizes, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. Food and drink will also be available for purchase. Proceeds from the tournament will support local charities.For more information, call Tim Walleser at 608-728-2419 or Ed Heflin at 608-563-1301.