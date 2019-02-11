MONROE

The city of Monroe and Main Street Monroe Inc. will host two community forums at the Green County Courthouse, 1016 16th Ave.

The sessions will run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, and from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26.

Each forum opens with a 15-minute presentation about updates to the downtown area and to residential neighborhoods east of Highway 69.

Open discussion and an opportunity for questions will follow. Property owners can provide feedback to staff members during this time.

Food will be available at both forums. Residents are encouraged to reserve a spot.

For more information, call Jordan Nordby at 608-328-4023 or email monroemainstreet@tds.net, or call Sam Liebert at 608-329-2521 or email sliebert@cityofmonroe.org.