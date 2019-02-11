MONROE

The city of Monroe and Main Street Monroe Inc. will host two community forums at the Green County Courthouse, 1016 16th Ave.

The sessions will run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, and from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26.

Each forum opens with a 15-minute presentation about updates to the downtown area and to residential neighborhoods east of Highway 69.

Open discussion and an opportunity for questions will follow. Property owners can provide feedback to staff members during this time.

Food will be available at both forums. Residents are encouraged to reserve a spot.

For more information, call Jordan Nordby at 608-328-4023 or email monroemainstreet@tds.net, or call Sam Liebert at 608-329-2521 or email sliebert@cityofmonroe.org.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse