JANESVILLE
The Milton High School Class of 1971 is holding a 50-year reunion Saturday, Oct. 16 at Prairie Woods Golf Course, 12601 E. County A.
Organizers are seeking contact information for some classmates and would appreciate any information provided.
For questions or more information about the event, contact Deb Wegner Yttri at 608-751-6132.
