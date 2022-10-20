Milton Cemetery historical walking tour planned Nov. 5 GAZETTE STAFF Oct 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MILTON--The Rock County Genealogical Society will hold a historical walking tour Saturday, Nov. 5, at Milton Cemetery on North Janesville Street.Guided by local Milton historian Rod Milton, resident will travel through the cemetery and learn about its history and cover the lives, military service and burials of Milton’s veterans.The tour starts at 1 p.m. and last about an hour. Participants should wear shoes suitable for hiking.For more information, email rcgs.wi@gmail.com. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man charged in Blackbridge Road rollover accident Suspect arrested in Osborne Avenue stabbing 44th Assembly incumbent Sue Conley supports tax breaks, state aid boost, ice arena; challenger Spencer Zimmerman mostly silent Public record for Oct. 20, 2022 Former Milton school staff member won't be charged over “inappropriate messages” to students Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Magazine Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Oct. 20, 2022 Court listings from Oct. 10-16, 2022 Court listings for Oct. 3-9, 2022 Public record for Oct. 7 Court listings for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, 2022 Public record for Oct. 5, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 19-25, 2022 Public record for Sept. 26, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 12-18, 2022 Public record for Sept. 16, 2022