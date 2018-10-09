DARIEN
SMILES, a local nonprofit that offers horsemanship lessons to children and adults with disabilities, will hold its Miles for SMILES 5K run/walk on Saturday, Oct. 20, at N2666 County K.
The run/walk provides a cross country course and paved course where participants can run with the program’s horses. The Elkhorn Veterinary Clinic and Kikkoman Foods are sponsors.
Prizes will be awarded in team challenge competitions and costume contests for horses and humans. Refreshments will be provided.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., and races start at 9 a.m.
For more information or to register, visit smilestherapeuticriding.org.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse