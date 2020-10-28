JANESVILLE
Mercyhealth Association of Volunteers is now accepting donations for its 35th Annual Love Light Tree.
Residents can make a $3 donation to dedicate a light in honor or in memory of someone. The tree will be lit nightly during the holiday season. Names of people honored by lights will be printed once in The Gazette.
Individuals who donate $30 to $99 will be listed as Patrons in The Gazette. Donors of $100 or more will be named Angel Patrons. Businesses that donate $200 or more will be listed at Corporate Sponsors.
Donations must be made before Dec. 4 to appear in the paper.
All donations will directly support three Mercyhealth Association of Volunteers’ community service projects: Wigs for Patients, Meals on Wheels and Hospitality House.
Donation forms are available by calling Jill Ayres at 608-756-6713 or visit onlinemercy.com/lovelighttree.
The tree lighting ceremony will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7. Because of safety precautions and visitor guidelines, the ceremony will be held outdoors near the main lobby at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, 1000 Mineral Point Ave.
Guests to the ceremony must wear masks and practice social distancing. Prepackaged refreshments and hot cocoa will be provided.
The ceremony will be streamed live at onlinemercy.com/lovelighttree.