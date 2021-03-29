BELOIT
The Mercyhealth Development Foundation is hosting a Golf For a Good Cause fundraiser Friday, May 14, at Beloit Club, 2327 S. Riverside Drive.
Current and past Mercyhealth staff and executives will participate in a day of golf to raise funds for the Mercyhealth Emergency Medical Services Scholarship Fund.
The event starts at 7 a.m. Registration costs $150 per person or $600 for a group of four and includes breakfast, lunch, a round of golf and a cart.
Reservations are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is recommended before May 5.
To sign up, call the foundation at 815-971-4141 or 608-755-8821 or visit mercyhealthsystem.org/golf.