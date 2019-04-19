JANESVILLE
Mercyhealth will hold a volunteer meet-and-greet event for high school students at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, April 30 and May 2, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, 1000 Mineral Point Ave.
Students interested in volunteering in the medical field are encouraged to attend. Volunteer opportunities include greeting patients, clerical work, customer service and other roles.
Reservations are due by Monday, April 22. For more information or to RSVP, call 608-758-6739.
