JANESVILLE

The Mercyhealth Association of Volunteers will offer a holiday market in November at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, 1000 Mineral Point Ave.

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 5, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 6. It will feature holiday gifts and food items marked 25 percent off. A drawing for door prizes also is planned.

Proceeds will help support hospital purchases and scholarships and House of Mercy Homeless Center projects.

For more information, call Jill Ayres at 608-756-6713.

