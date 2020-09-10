JANESVILLE
The Mercyhealth Development Foundation will host a virtual 5K walk/run event through October.
Residents can choose the date, time and location to complete their 5K walk or run. Participants will need to track their mileage, time and date they completed the race and submit their information between Oct. 1 and 31.
Residents who donate $25 or more will receive a special gift. Donations will benefit the House of Mercy homeless center in Janesville and the neonatal intensive care unit at Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford, Illinois.
Donations should be mailed to the foundation at 903 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville, WI 53548, or made online at foundation.mercyhealthsystem.org.
To register, call 888-396-3729.
For more information or to submit mileage information, contact Jennifer Johns at 608-755-8821 or jjohns@mhemail.org.