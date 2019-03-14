JANESVILLE

The Mercyhealth Development Foundation is selling raffle tickets to benefit the House of Mercy Homeless Center.

Raffle winners will be announced at the House of Mercy Charity Ball on Saturday, April 27. The grand prize winner will receive $5,000 in flooring from Carpetland. Gift certificates and cash prizes also will be awarded.

Tickets cost $5 each or $20 for five. They are available at the Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center gift shop, Mercyhealth Mall pharmacy, MercyCare building, any Blackhawk Community Credit Union location in Janesville and during the charity ball.

Proceeds benefit the homeless center, which provides families emergency shelter and access to housing, job placement and child care resources.

For more information or to buy tickets, contact Kristin Larson at 608-741-2422 or krlarson@mhemail.org or visit MercyhealthCharityBall.org.