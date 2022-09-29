Mercyhealth Development Foundation taking grant applications GAZETTE STAFF Sep 29, 2022 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE--The Mercyhealth Development Foundation is accepting applications for the 2022 Autism Support Fund fourth quarter grant cycle, according to a Mercyhealth news release.Grants are awarded to Rock and Walworth County residents to offer financial assistance for families who live with or care for children is autism, according to the news release.Requirements includes documentation of a verified diagnosis of an autism spectrum disorder, completed application and any necessary financial documentation, according to the release.Applications must be submitted by Monday, Oct. 31. To apply, visit mercyhealthsystem.org/autismsupport.For more information, call foundation director Jennifer Johns at 608-755-8821. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Voters grill Rock County sheriff candidates on jail, gun violence, surveillance Former Rock County treasurer remembered by her peers, family Court listings for Sept. 19-25, 2022 Town of Beloit police investigate boat theft Janesville Police Chief David Moore named acting city manager Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for Sept. 19-25, 2022 Public record for Sept. 26, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 12-18, 2022 Public record for Sept. 16, 2022 Court listings from Sept. 5-11, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2022 Public record for Aug. 29, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 15-21, 2022 Public record for Aug. 19, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 8-14, 2022