JANESVILLE

The Mercyhealth Association of Volunteers is accepting scholarship applications for people pursuing a career in health care.

High school students and adults currently enrolled in college are eligible to apply. Recipients will be selected based on academic standing, financial need, and extracurricular and volunteer involvement.

A total of $14,000 in scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,000 will be awarded.

Applications are due Friday, March 1, and must be returned to Mercyhealth Association of Volunteers, P.O. Box 5003, Janesville.

Forms are available online at MercyHealthSystem.org/Volunteers.

For more information, call volunteer coordinator Jackie Lee at 608-756-6739.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse