JANESVILLE
The Mercyhealth Association of Volunteers is accepting scholarship applications for people pursuing a career in health care.
High school students and adults currently enrolled in college are eligible to apply. Recipients will be selected based on academic standing, financial need, and extracurricular and volunteer involvement.
A total of $14,000 in scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,000 will be awarded.
Applications are due Friday, March 1, and must be returned to Mercyhealth Association of Volunteers, P.O. Box 5003, Janesville.
Forms are available online at MercyHealthSystem.org/Volunteers.
For more information, call volunteer coordinator Jackie Lee at 608-756-6739.
