JANESVILLE

The Mercyhealth Development Foundation released its date for their 2022 Charity Ball, according to a Mercyhealth news release.

The Charity Ball will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Celtic House, 1417 W. Airport Road.

Starting at 5 p.m., the event opens with a social hour including hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. Dinner will follow with music and an auction.

Tickets cost $125 per person.

Funds raised at the Charity Ball will benefit the House of Mercy Homeless Center, which provides emergency shelter and access to housing, job placement and child care resources.

For more information, to become a sponsor or make a donation, contact Jackie Lee at 608-741-2422 or jlee@mhemail.org.

