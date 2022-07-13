Mercyhealth announces date, location of their 2022 Charity Ball Gazette staff Jul 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLEThe Mercyhealth Development Foundation released its date for their 2022 Charity Ball, according to a Mercyhealth news release.The Charity Ball will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Celtic House, 1417 W. Airport Road.Starting at 5 p.m., the event opens with a social hour including hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. Dinner will follow with music and an auction.Tickets cost $125 per person.Funds raised at the Charity Ball will benefit the House of Mercy Homeless Center, which provides emergency shelter and access to housing, job placement and child care resources.For more information, to become a sponsor or make a donation, contact Jackie Lee at 608-741-2422 or jlee@mhemail.org. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville gas station next to Rock County complex to become grocery, sandwich shop Naked man arrested for breaking into Clinton home, taking four-wheeler out for a ride Janesville's July Fourth fireworks show postponed till July 10 Rock County weighs selling Job Center site for Kwik Trip redevelopment One injured in early-morning residential fire on Janesville's south side Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for July 4-10, 2022 Public record for July 8, 2022 Court listings for June 27 to July 3, 2022 Court listings for June 13-26, 2022 Public record for June 24, 2022 Public record for June 17, 2022 Court listings for June 6-12, 2022 Public record for June 10, 2022 Court listings for May 30 to June 5, 2022 Public record for June 3, 2022