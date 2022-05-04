JANESVILLE

The Memorial Day Ruck and Rally 5K Walk will be held Saturday, May 7, and starts at Ironside Fitness, 2315 W. Court St.

Held in honor of Memorial Day, the event will raise funds for the Sheep Dog Impact Assistance program.

Registration is not required, but donations will be accepted. Event T-shirts will be available for a $25 donation. All proceeds from the walk will fund Sheep Dog Impact Assistance programs.

Check-in opens at noon and the event kicks off at 1 p.m. with the Honor Guard posting colors and the national anthem. Participants will begin walking at 1:15 p.m.

For more information, contact Carmen Roche at 608-335-6322 or croche@sheepdogia.org or visit carrytheload.org/goto/sdia.

