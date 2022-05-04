Memorial Day Ruck and Rally 5K Walk set for Saturday at Ironside Fitness Gazette staff May 4, 2022 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Memorial Day Ruck and Rally 5K Walk will be held Saturday, May 7, and starts at Ironside Fitness, 2315 W. Court St.Held in honor of Memorial Day, the event will raise funds for the Sheep Dog Impact Assistance program.Registration is not required, but donations will be accepted. Event T-shirts will be available for a $25 donation. All proceeds from the walk will fund Sheep Dog Impact Assistance programs.Check-in opens at noon and the event kicks off at 1 p.m. with the Honor Guard posting colors and the national anthem. Participants will begin walking at 1:15 p.m.For more information, contact Carmen Roche at 608-335-6322 or croche@sheepdogia.org or visit carrytheload.org/goto/sdia. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now To mow or 'No-Mow' this May? That is the question Authorities identify suspect in fatal shooting at Janesville business Criminal complaint: Suspect in Janesville workplace homicide said he didn't know victim's name, intended to kill him Medical examiner names victim in Janesville workplace homicide; $1 million bond set: Court records Kohl's at Janesville mall reopens after store fire brought monthlong closure Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for April 25 to May 1, 2022 Public record for May 2, 2022 Court listings for April 18-24, 2022 Public record for April 25, 2022 Court listings for April 11-17, 2022 Public record for April 18, 2022 Court listings for April 4-10, 2022 Court listings for March 28 to April 3, 2022 Public record for April 5, 2022 Court listings for March 21-27, 2022