Medicare 101 presentation offered June 16 at Edgerton Hospital
Gazette staff
Jun 8, 2022

EDGERTON—Edgerton Hospital and Health Services will offer a Medicare 101 discussion from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, at the hospital, 11101 N. Sherman Road.

This free presentation will feature licensed insurance agent Ben Rothering, who will inform participants about all aspects of Medicare parts A through D, according to the release.

Participants will learn how to make the most of their rights, how to enroll, Medicare coverage and additional coverage options, according to the news release. Rothering will also answer questions.

For more information or to reserve a seat, visit edgertonhospital.com.