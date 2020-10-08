JANESVILLE
The Rock County Nutrition Program, offered by Rock County Council on Aging, needs volunteer drivers to deliver meals to homes in the Janesville and Milton area.
Drivers will be needed once or twice a week or to help as substitute drivers. The program will provide training, driving directions and other important information for deliveries. Mileage will be reimbursed at the current IRS rate.
Kitchen volunteers are also need in Milton to help with meal packaging.
To sign up, call the nutrition program at 608-757-5474. For more information about the program, call or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/aging-nutrition-meals.