The Mark “Hammy” Hamilton Memorial Ride will kick into gear at noon Saturday, July 13, at Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave.

Registration opens at 10 a.m. at the bar and costs $15 per person or $25 per couple.

All vehicles are welcome to participate in the five-stop poker run.

Proceeds will help fund the Mark “Hammy” Hamilton Track Scholarship at Parker High School.