JANESVILLE

The Janesville League of Women Voters and the Women’s Fund are hosting a March for Progress event starting at 4 p.m. Monday, June 10, at the ARISE Town Square in downtown Janesville.

The march honors the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women's suffrage, and the advocacy efforts for women’s rights and equality by female pioneers.

Poster-making begins at 4 p.m. before a walk at 5 p.m. to the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St. The event concludes at 6 p.m. with a “Living-History Show” at the performing arts center.

Participants may purchase commemorative scarves and buttons at cfsw.org/events.

For more information about the march, contact Sarah Lee, donor services representative at the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, at 608-758-0883 or sarah@cfsw.org.