The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison will hold a town hall meeting at noon Monday, April 15, in the city council chamber at City Hall, 18 N. Jackson St.

Veterans, family members or residents interested in veteran’s health care issues are encouraged to attend.

Hospital executives and staff will be present to speak with attendees and answer questions about health care.

For more information about the Madison VA Hospital, visit www.madison.va.gov.