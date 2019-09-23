JEFFERSON

The Fix Is In mobile clinic will be stationed Wednesday, Oct. 9, outside the Humane Society of Jefferson County, W6127 Kiesling Road.

This spay-and-neuter clinic will provide low-cost surgeries for cat and dog owners. Procedure prices range from $40 to $150 depending on the size, sex and type of animal. Vaccinations, ear treatment, blood work and other services will also be available at a low cost.

Appointments are required and must be made through The Fix Is In, not through the shelter.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 715-256-8555 or visit thefixisin.org.