JANESVILLE
The Main Stage Revue presents “Toy Camp” on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 7 and 8, at Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St.
Janesville and Beloit students in fourth through eighth grade will perform this full-length musical at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 and 1 and 6 p.m. Dec. 8. The play revolves around toys learning how to be proper Christmas toys at a special camp.
Tickets cost $5 and are available at the music center.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 608-756-0081 or visit voigtmusic.com.
