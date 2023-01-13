Local scholarship now accepting applications until March 1 GAZETTE STAFF Jan 13, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE--Local students can now apply for the John and Isabelle Ames family scholarship, according to a news release.The scholarship was established in memory of John and Isabelle Ames of Ames-Way Holsteins of Darien who valued and were avid supporters of education, according to the release.The scholarship is awarded annually to a college sophomore or junior who is currently or was recently involved in a 4-H club, FFA or the Registered Holstein Industry.Applications must be submitted by email by midnight on March 1 or postmarked March 1.For an application, email Janice Berezowitz at j_berezowitz@yahoo.com. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Staffing from scratch: Hy-Vee hiring hundreds of employees for new Janesville store set to open in February Police: Parker High School staff member choked by student, treated at hospital Public record for Jan. 13, 2023 Janesville Police Department announces new hires Beloit Pearl Harbor veteran Stan Van Hoose dies at 102 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Jan. 13, 2023 Public record for Jan. 12, 2023 Public record for Jan. 10, 2023 Public record for Jan. 5, 2023 Public record for Jan. 1, 2023 Public record for Dec. 29, 2022 Public record for Dec. 28, 2022 Public record for Dec. 23, 2022 Public record for Dec. 21, 2022 Public record for Dec. 20, 2022