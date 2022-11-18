Local monk to present Nov. 27 at Elkhorn church GAZETTE STAFF Nov 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELKHORN--Local monk will give a special presentation starting at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Lakes, 319 N. Broad St.Bhante Sujatha, a monk from the Blue Lotus Temple, will present. Residents can attend for free. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Magazine Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Nov. 18, 2022 Public Record for Nov. 17, 2022 Public record Nov. 16, 2022 Public record for Nov. 15, 2022 Public record for Nov. 14, 2022 Public record For Nov. 11, 2022 Public Record for Nov. 10, 2022 Public record for Nov. 7, 2022 Public record for Nov. 4, 2022 Public record for Oct. 25, 2022