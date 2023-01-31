JANESVILLE--The Beloit and Janesville League of Women Voters will hold their annual “Forward Together: Advancing Democracy” event over Zoom starting at 10 a.m. on Feb. 11.

Rock County Circuit Court Judge Ashley Morse will give a presentation titled “When Race and Trauma Collide: The need for trauma-informed care for BIPOC youth.”

