JANESVILLE

The Tuesday Morning Women’s League will hold an organization meeting at 9 a.m. on April 12 at Riverside Golf Course, 2100 Golf Course Road.

This golf league is open to participants of any skill level. Nine-hole and 18-hold leagues are available.

League play starts at 8:30 a.m. April 19 and ends Sept. 28 with an outing after league play.

For more information, visit riversideladies.com/leagues.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you