Local golf league holding organizational meeting April 12 at Riverside Golf Course Gazette staff Apr 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Tuesday Morning Women’s League will hold an organization meeting at 9 a.m. on April 12 at Riverside Golf Course, 2100 Golf Course Road.This golf league is open to participants of any skill level. Nine-hole and 18-hold leagues are available.League play starts at 8:30 a.m. April 19 and ends Sept. 28 with an outing after league play.For more information, visit riversideladies.com/leagues. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Police: Three minors arrested for arson after fire at Janesville Kohl’s Janesville Kohl's store still closed days after fire; court proceedings in case expected this week Local Freedom Fest canceled for 2022, likely beyond Death notices for March 31, 2022 Craig High students show support for former teacher, local cancer patients with $5,000 donation Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for March 28 to April 3, 2022 Public record for April 5, 2022 Court listings for March 21-27, 2022 Court listings for March 14-20, 2022 Public record for March 21, 2022 Public record for March 16, 2022 Court listings for March 7-13, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 28 to March 6, 2022 Public record for March 3, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 21-27, 2022