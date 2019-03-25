The Wisconsin Public Library Consortium is accepting submissions for its local author contest.

The contest is part of the Wisconsin Author Project, which promotes independently published authors in the state.

Works in adult or young adult fiction will be accepted from April 1 to May 31. Submissions must be independently published and in a PDF or ePUB format, and they must be written by Wisconsin residents.

Winners will receive a $1,000 cash prize and be honored at the 2020 Public Library Association Conference in Nashville, Tennessee. Winning publications will be promoted in Wisconsin public libraries and receive a full page spread in the Library Journal.

For more information or to submit publications, visit indieauthorproject.librariesshare.com/wisconsin.