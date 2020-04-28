Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.