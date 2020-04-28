WALWORTH
The Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil and Steak Fry fundraiser is canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The club intends to continue with its spending agenda, although some plans might be cut because of lack of funds from the lobster boil.
Residents interested in donating to meet the Lions Club's fundraising goal can visit bigfootlionsclub.org or mail donations to Big Foot Lions Club at P.O. Box 198, Walworth.
Money raised by the Lions Club directly benefits the community, Wisconsin Lions and Lions Club International.
The 2021 lobster boil is set for July 31.