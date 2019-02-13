JANESVILLE

Project 16:49’s annual Lip Sync Battle will kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Pontiac Convention Center, 2809 N. Pontiac Drive.

Teams from local businesses and schools will perform lip sync routines in a fundraising effort for Project 16:49, which helps homeless youth in Rock County.

Admission costs $16.49 per person. Attendees can round up the admission price to $20 to help buy food gift cards for homeless students.

A limited number of tables is available. Tables for 10 or more people cost $200 and must be paid for in advance.

Proceeds will help homeless Rock County students complete their high school educations and start independent lives.

To buy tickets, visit project1649.org. For more information about the event, contact Tammy DeGarmo at 608-314-5501 or ed@project1649.org.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse