JANESVILLE

Project 16:49’s annual Lip Sync Battle will kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Pontiac Convention Center, 2809 N. Pontiac Drive.

Teams from local businesses and schools will perform lip sync routines in a fundraising effort for Project 16:49, which helps homeless youth in Rock County.

Admission costs $16.49 per person. Attendees can round up the admission price to $20 to help buy food gift cards for homeless students.

A limited number of tables is available. Tables for 10 or more people cost $200 and must be paid for in advance.

Proceeds will help homeless Rock County students complete their high school educations and start independent lives.

To buy tickets, visit project1649.org. For more information about the event, contact Tammy DeGarmo at 608-314-5501 or ed@project1649.org.