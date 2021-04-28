JANESVILLE
The Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles is extending license renewal until May 21 for older drivers, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
Drivers ages 60 to 64 can renew their licenses online. Customers ages 65 and older can schedule an in-person visit to a DMV Customer Service Center. This extension is open to drivers whose license expired after March 12, 2020.
To reduce time in the service center, customers can begin their renewal process online by using the driver license guide to fill out a form to submit electronically or to make an appointment.
Social distancing protocols and limited transaction types will be available at service centers, according to the release.
Older customers can also exchange their driving license for an ID card online. More information is available at wisconsindmv.gov/olderdrivers.
To renew a license, visit wisconsindmv.gov/renew. For more online DMV service, visit wisconsindmv.gov.