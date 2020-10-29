DELAVAN
Friends of Aram Public Library are holding a holiday-themed ornament sale starting Saturday, Nov. 14, at Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave.
Residents can select from 10 different designs of holiday-inspired pewter ornaments crafted by Tom and Bonnie McQueen of White Swan Pewter. Each ornament costs $10 and comes individually gift-boxed.
The sale runs during normal library hours throughout the months of November and December. The library is also offering a free “Wrap It Yourself” program while supplies last.
A member of Friends of Aram Public Library will be available from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays to help with selections.
All proceeds will benefit the library.
For more information, call 262-728-3111 or email friends@aramlibrary.org.