League of Women Voters sets 'Advancing Democracy' event GAZETTE STAFF Jan 31, 2023 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE -- The Beloit and Janesville League of Women Voters will hold their annual “Forward Together: Advancing Democracy” event over Zoom starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.Rock County Circuit Court Judge Ashley Morse will give a presentation titled “When Race and Trauma Collide: The need for trauma-informed care for BIPOC youth.”The program is free and open to the public. To register and for a Zoom link, visit tinyurl.com/37fs24hr.Donations will be accepted during the program. To make a donation, visit lwvjvl.org/donate-copy or mail LWV of Beloit Treasurer, 2318 Parkmeadow Drive, Beloit.For questions, email Bette Carr at bclwv2010@gmail.com Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Victim identified in fatal interstate crash Hy-Vee to open Tuesday with new 4-way stop at Lexington Drive entry Haunted hunting: Team investigates unexplained sights, sounds at Janesville's Lincoln-Tallman House In need of nurses: Nursing bachelor's degree to be offered at UW-Whitewater campus in Janesville 1 fatality in Friday night interstate crash Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Jan. 27, 2023 Public record for Jan. 26, 2023 Public record for Jan. 25, 2023 Public record for Jan.19, 2023 Public record for Jan. 17, 2023 Public record for Jan. 13, 2023 Public record for Jan. 12, 2023 Public record for Jan. 10, 2023 Public record for Jan. 5, 2023 Public record for Jan. 1, 2023