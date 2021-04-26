JANESVILLE
The Janesville League of Women Voters will distribute Wisconsin Fair Maps information Thursday, April 29, in recognition of the People Powered Day of Action, according to a league news release.
In anticipation of the redrawing of legislative and congressional districts, league members will leave Wisconsin Fair Maps information at residents’ doors.
The information is designed to help residents understand how current legislative maps in Wisconsin are gerrymandered.
For more information or to participate, visit lwvjvl.org.