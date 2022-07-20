ELKHORN

Auditions for the Lakeland Player’s musical production of “Young Frankenstein” will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, and 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at the Historic Sprague Theatre, 15 W. Walworth St.

Roles are open for three female and six male leads plus an ensemble cast. Auditioning actors must be at least 16-years-old and have proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Actors must come prepared to sing a selection from the show and bring dance or tap shows if auditioning for the dance portion.

Performance dates are Oct. 7 through 9 and 14 through 16.

For questions, email the director, Pamela Beck-Danovich, at Lakeland-players.org@gmail.com.

