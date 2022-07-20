Lakeland Player's holding auditions Aug. 7 and 8 for "Young Frankenstein" musical Gazette staff Jul 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELKHORNAuditions for the Lakeland Player’s musical production of “Young Frankenstein” will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, and 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at the Historic Sprague Theatre, 15 W. Walworth St.Roles are open for three female and six male leads plus an ensemble cast. Auditioning actors must be at least 16-years-old and have proof of COVID-19 vaccination.Actors must come prepared to sing a selection from the show and bring dance or tap shows if auditioning for the dance portion.Performance dates are Oct. 7 through 9 and 14 through 16.For questions, email the director, Pamela Beck-Danovich, at Lakeland-players.org@gmail.com. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville lands food, pharma, dairy equipment repair facility on east side Milton High School baseball standout Kilen not selected in first rounds of MLB's amateur draft Rock County weighs selling Job Center site for Kwik Trip redevelopment Death notices for July 15, 2022 Blood alcohol of man arrested for fourth OWI was five times the legal limit Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for July 11-17, 2022 Public record for July 15, 2022 Court listings for July 4-10, 2022 Public record for July 8, 2022 Court listings for June 27 to July 3, 2022 Court listings for June 13-26, 2022 Public record for June 24, 2022 Public record for June 17, 2022 Court listings for June 6-12, 2022 Public record for June 10, 2022