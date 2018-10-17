LAKE GENEVA
The Lake Geneva Public Library will adjust its hours from Nov. 15 through Feb. 28 during the downtown free parking period.
New library hours will be:
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
- Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The changes reflect patron requests for more accommodating library access on weekends and after work on weekdays. The new schedule is a trail run and subject to change after Feb. 28.
For more information, visit www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse