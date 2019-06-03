BELOIT

Krueger Pool will open for the season Saturday, June 8.

Open swim hours are from noon to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The last day of the season is Aug. 25.

Family swim will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays during June and July.

Swimming lessons run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 17 to Aug. 9. Registration and payment for lessons is required the Friday before each session.

The Parks and Recreation Division also announced updated pool operations that will take effect this season:

Bags and coolers will now be checked before entering the facility. Any glass or sharp objects will not be admitted.

Children under 12 years old must be accompanied by a parent or a custodian aged 16 or older.

Life jackets will be provided for inexperienced swimmers. Water wings and floaties will no longer be allowed in the facility.

The admissions counter and concessions stand are now accepting credit cards. Concessions have also added to their menu.

New shade structures were added near the pool area. Picnic tables with umbrellas will be near concessions for additional shade.

Pool-goers are reminded to review the code of conduct posted at the facility entrance.

For more information, admission fees or a list of prohibited items, call 608-364-2890 or visit beloitrecreation.com/krueger-pool.