JANESVILLE
The Rev. Mark Mueller Knights of Columbus Council 9230 will host a euchre tournament at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in the St. William Parish Hall, 1822 Ravine St.
Registration starts at 5:30 p.m., and the entry fee is $10 per person. Cash and door prizes will be offered, and participants can enter a 50/50 raffle. Sandwiches and drinks will be sold. Proceeds benefit local charities.
For more information, call Tim Walleser at 608-728-2419 or Jim Mueller at 608-346-8997.
