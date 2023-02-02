Knights of Columbus euchre tournament set for Feb. 18 GAZETTE STAFF Feb 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE--The Knights of Columbus Rev. Mark Mueller Council 9230 will host a euchre tournament Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. William’s Parish Hall, 1822 Ravine St.Registration opens at 5:15 p.m. and play will start at 6 p.m. Players of all skill levels are welcomed to participate.Sandwiches and beverages will be available for purchase and cash prizes, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle will be available.The entry fee is $10 per person. Proceeds from the tournament will support local charities.For more information, call Tim Walleser at 608-728-2419 or Ed Heflin at 608-563-1301. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Hy-Vee to open Tuesday with new 4-way stop at Lexington Drive entry Victim identified in fatal interstate crash Haunted hunting: Team investigates unexplained sights, sounds at Janesville's Lincoln-Tallman House Public record for Feb. 1, 2023 Milton, surrounding towns, absorbed by Edgerton Fire District Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Feb. 1, 2023 Public record for Jan. 27, 2023 Public record for Jan. 26, 2023 Public record for Jan. 25, 2023 Public record for Jan.19, 2023 Public record for Jan. 17, 2023 Public record for Jan. 13, 2023 Public record for Jan. 12, 2023 Public record for Jan. 10, 2023 Public record for Jan. 5, 2023