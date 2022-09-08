Knights of Columbus euchre tournament offered Sept. 17 Gazette staff Sep 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLEThe Knights of Columbus will host a euchre tournament on Saturday, Sept. 17, at St. William’s Parish Hall, 1822 Ravine St.Entry free costs $10 per person. Registration opens at 5:15 p.m. and play begins at 6 p.m. and is open to players of all level.Event will include cash prizes, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. Food and drink will also be available for purchase. Proceeds from the tournament will support local charities.For more information, call Tim Walleser at 608-728-2419 or Ed Heflin at 608-563-1301. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Underage use, defaced property mark Bird scooters' first weeks in Janesville Death notices for Sept. 2, 2022 Janesville Craig placekicker Lilli Rick is nearly automatic Death notices for Sept. 6, 2022 Death notices for Sept. 7, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your September Spry Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2022 Public record for Aug. 29, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 15-21, 2022 Public record for Aug. 19, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 8-14, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 1-7, 2022 Public record for Aug. 5, 2022 Court listings from July 25-31. 2022 Public record for Aug. 1, 2022 Court listings of July 18-24, 2022