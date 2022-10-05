Knights of Columbus euchre tournament held Oct. 15 GAZETTE STAFF Oct 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE--The Knights of Columbus will host a euchre tournament Saturday, Oct. 15, at St. William’s Parish Hall, 1822 Ravine St.Entry costs $10 per person. Registration opens at 5:15 p.m. Play begins at 6 p.m. and is open to players of all level.Event will include cash prizes, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. Food and drink will also be available for purchase. Proceeds from the tournament will support local charities.For more information, call Tim Walleser at 608-728-2419 or Ed Heflin at 608-563-1301. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville parents press for traffic safety fixes after child killed near school zone Rock County Board committee suggests renegotiating lease with Blackhawk Curling Club Public record for Oct. 5, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, 2022 9-year-old boy dies after being struck by car on Prairie Avenue in Janesville Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Monthly Relish Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, 2022 Public record for Oct. 5, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 19-25, 2022 Public record for Sept. 26, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 12-18, 2022 Public record for Sept. 16, 2022 Court listings from Sept. 5-11, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2022 Public record for Aug. 29, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 15-21, 2022