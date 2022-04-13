Knight of Columbus euchre tournament planned for April 23 at St. William Parish Hall Gazette staff Apr 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Knights of Columbus Council 9230 will host another fundraising euchre tournament on Saturday, April 23, at St. William Parish Hall, 1822 Ravine St.The tournament is open to card players of all skill and level. Entry fees costs $10 per person. Registration opens at 5:15 p.m. and card play begins at 6 p.m.Cash prizes, door prizes and 50/50 raffles will be available. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase.Proceeds will benefit local charities.For more information, call Tim Walleser at 608-728-2419 or Jim Muller at 608-346-8997. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Developer plans to transform part of Janesville pheasant farm to industrial greenhouse development Janesville's Kohl's could be closed for weeks after inventory damaged in fire, mall manager says Authorities: Rock County public works employee dies after tree falls on truck in town of Janesville Brodhead man sentenced to 10 years in prison for repeated sexual assaults of minor Janesville Sports Hall of Fame: Tom Bier officiated local sports events for 48 years Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for April 4-10, 2022 Court listings for March 28 to April 3, 2022 Public record for April 5, 2022 Court listings for March 21-27, 2022 Court listings for March 14-20, 2022 Public record for March 21, 2022 Public record for March 16, 2022 Court listings for March 7-13, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 28 to March 6, 2022 Public record for March 3, 2022