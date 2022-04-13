JANESVILLE

The Knights of Columbus Council 9230 will host another fundraising euchre tournament on Saturday, April 23, at St. William Parish Hall, 1822 Ravine St.

The tournament is open to card players of all skill and level. Entry fees costs $10 per person. Registration opens at 5:15 p.m. and card play begins at 6 p.m.

Cash prizes, door prizes and 50/50 raffles will be available. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase.

Proceeds will benefit local charities.

For more information, call Tim Walleser at 608-728-2419 or Jim Muller at 608-346-8997.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you