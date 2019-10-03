BELOIT

Beloit native Stephanie Klett will be the keynote speaker at the annual family services fall luncheon Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Eclipse Center, 2 Eclipse Blvd.

The program is called “We Build Hope … Reflections on Childhood.” Klett will share a personal story on what matters in life and how to develop resiliency to lead a happier, healthier lifestyle.

Klett currently works as the president and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva. She previously served as secretary of the Department of Tourism for Gov. Scott Walker and was an Emmy-award winning host of the "Discover Wisconsin" television and radio show.

The event lasts from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and costs $15 per guest. Reservations are required by Wednesday, Oct. 9.

To make a reservation, call 608-365-1244 or visit familyservices1.org/rsvp.