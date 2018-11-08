JANESVILLE
Art classes for children are available Saturday, Nov. 10 and 17, at L’Atelier Art Studio, 509 Laurel Ave., Janesville.
Claudiadair Fitzgerald will teach kids techniques in drawing and sketching, watercolors and colored pencils.
Classes are open to children ages 8 to 12 and are limited to 10 students per class. Sessions cost $10 each.
To reserve a spot or for more information, call 608-754-3358.
