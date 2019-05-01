JANESVILLE

The Janesville Police Department will hold the annual Bike Rodeo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Wilson Elementary School, 465 Rockport Road.

Police officers will attend to meet and greet kids as they show off their bike-riding skills on an obstacle course. Free food will be provided, and kids will have a chance to win a new bicycle.

The police department is accepting new bicycle donations. Monetary donations are also welcome and will help purchase bikes, helmets and other safety gear for kids.

For more information, contact officer Chad Sullivan at 608-755-3134.