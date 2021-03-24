JANESVILLE
The Janesville Performing Arts Center is holding free outdoor concerts this summer in downtown Janesville.
The lineup includes:
- Dueling Pianos with Piano Fondue, June 10 and Aug. 12, at JP Cullen Pavilion at the ARISE Town Square.
- Willy Porter, June 18, at Marvin Roth Pavilion in Lower Courthouse Park.
- Take Me Home: A Tribute to John Denver, July 17, at Marvin Roth Pavilion in Lower Courthouse Park.
All concerts are free and start at 7 p.m.
Socially distanced pods will be available for residents to reserve. Each pod seats up to eight people and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
To reserve a pod, call the JPAC box office at 608-758-0297.
For more information or questions about the events, email JPAC Executive Director Nathan Burkart at nathan@janesvillepac.org.