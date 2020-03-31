JANESVILLE
The Janesville Performing Arts Center introduced a new gift certificate campaign called “Arts Matter” in an effort to support the arts center during the coronavirus pandemic.
The campaign offers one free ticket to a dueling pianos show with every $25 spent on a JPAC gift certificate. Residents can purchase up to $250 in gift certificates to receive 10 dueling piano tickets.
Show tickets will be eligible for the July 10 or Aug. 14 dueling piano shows. Gift certificates will be mailed directly to customers.
To participate in the campaign, call 323-717-1584 or email Executive Director Nathan Burkart at nathan@janesvillePAC.org.